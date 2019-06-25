Glendale Elementary School District educator nominated for national award

Fifth grade teacher Amy Kliewer of Coyote Ridge School, 7677 W. Bethany Home Road, has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Ms. Kliewer was nominated by her colleague, Katie Salch, for creating a loving and supportive learning environment for her students. Each day, she embodies her teaching mantra, “teach from the heart,” by being a positive role model and supporting her students even on days she is drained or discouraged, according to the nomination.

Ms. Kliewer not only focuses on each student’s academics, but on their social and emotional development. She strives to instill the importance of doing the right thing and personal responsibility in each student. Her dedication and commitment inspires her colleagues and community, and she was recently chosen as the Glendale Elementary School District 2018-19 Teacher of the Year.

“I want my students to remember that learning is fun,” Ms. Kliewer stated. “I want them to remember that if they set a goal, they can absolutely accomplish it, and no one can tell them that they can’t. I get to come in and try to help kids learn every single day. It’s the best job in the world.”

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.

Winners will be announced via surprise award ceremonies at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the grand prize winner will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees.

