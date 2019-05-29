Glendale Community College names new VP of Academic Affairs

Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave., has appointed Scott Schulz as vice president of academic affairs.

In this leadership position Mr. Schulz will provide oversight to the college academic departments and academic support services as well as direct and evaluate college instructional offerings to meet student, community and industry needs. The vice president coordinates college curriculum development, assures compliance with all regulatory agencies and promotes innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

Mr. Schulz has been serving in an interim capacity in this role since July 1, 2018.

Previous to his position as interim vice president of academic affairs, he served as the GCC Dean of Instruction – Career & Technical Education for six years, and Director of Career Services for eight years.

“His vast knowledge of academic affairs combined with his experience as the Dean of Career & Technical Education and Director of Career Services aligns with my vision of providing opportunities for our students while working collaboratively with GCC’s faculty and staff,” Glendale Community College president Dr. Teresa Leyba-Ruiz stated. “I am positive he will continue to support his colleagues here on campus and across MCCCD while also building strong relationships with our external partners.”

Mr. Schulz assumed his permanent role effective May 23. He will manage a budget of $38 million and will lead 276 residential and 600 adjunct faculty.

The announcement comes after nearly a year-long, nationwide candidate search.

NEW SEMESTER

What: Fall 2019

First day of school: Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: GCC North Campus, GCC Main Campus