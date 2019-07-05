Freedom Academy freshens up old model in Surprise

By Jennifer Jimenez, SPECIAL TO INDEPENDENT

The Dysart Unified School District will soon be opening the doors to a school that’s first-of-its-kind in the district.

Freedom Traditional Academy, which will have a varied curriculum focused on the traditional basics of reading and math, is opening Aug. 6 at the former Parkview Elementary School campus at 16066 N. Parkview Place.

Principal Connie Wolford, who has been with DUSD for 12 years, said when word got out of the traditional school coming to fruition, she knew she wanted to apply.

“I really like to work with parents and students and all stakeholders and believe we can have a better educational system if we all work together,” said Ms. Wolford, who has been a teacher for eight years and served four years as an assistant principal. “And by doing so, I know I can have a greater impact on student needs and truly enjoy working with all the stakeholders. If we work together, we can create a vision we all can see and a create a school we truly value.”

Ms. Wolford saying after speaking to stakeholders she recognized the opportunities for the school after learning parents had a demand for a traditional school in the district.

“This school is a great opportunity to really work with parents and aligning our visions for the students,” Ms. Wolford said.

The Traditional School will feature math courses that are accelerated one grade level. Spanish will be offered to all students, kindergarten through eighth grade. The eighth-graders will even have the chance to take the class for high school credit.

“The students will also get the chance to take part in all the athletic teams,” Ms. Wolford said. “We are also pushing orchestra as we are wanting to enhance the arts.”

The school also is pushing to offer theater in the future.

Another major component to the school will be the citizenship aspect, with a high focus on patriotism and opportunities for student’s leadership. Ms. Wolford said flag ceremonies, the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, moments of silence and adding signs to classrooms are all ways students will be practicing good citizenship.

“We are partnering with Luke Air Force Base to learn how to fold an American flag properly and honoring the people who have served for us and teaching students what the United States is all about,” Ms. Wolford said. “Parents communicated they wanted to have respectful kids and that has to be taught, so we focus on looking at different character trait and instilling those and recognizing kids for being showcasing those traits.”

Ms. Wolford said its rare to be able to offer these sorts of opportunities.

“We know kids can learn a second language very quickly if you introduce it at a young age and it can only help them in the world if they are bilingual,” Ms. Wolford said. “I met with a parent guild every couple of weeks and they expressed what they valued, and we are working together to bring those to fruition.”

She said following the philosophy of “every child can learn,” students have every opportunity to succeed with the help of a village.

Ms. Wolford said having all stakeholders involved in the happenings of the district are important.

She said DUSD superintendent Dr. Quinn Kellis is a part of the community and believes every child can learn. She said Mr. Kellis wants to afford the opportunity to every child to succeed and be a well-rounded student who’s focused on academics, arts and athletics.

With enrollment open for the upcoming 2019-20 school year, Ms. Wolford encourages parents to apply through the Dysart website. Some grade levels have waiting lists, while others are open.

The first Meet the Teacher Night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.