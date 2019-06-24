Free Musical Instrument Museum admission for all teachers in July

The Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. [Submitted photo]
Education, Things To Do

Educator Appreciation Month celebrates teachers at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.

During the entire month of July, prekindergarten through 12th grade educators, school and district administrators, principals, registered student teachers, and homeschool educators will receive free museum admission upon presentation of a school ID, fingerprint clearance card, or affidavit of intent. This includes every day, July 1-31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the month of July, teachers will receive a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase (excluding alcohol) at MIM’s Café Allegro and the coffee shop, as well as a 10 percent discount at the museum store on most non-sale merchandise, excluding selected concert CDs and final-sale items.

Present a school ID to the cashier at the time of purchase. This offer does not apply to previously purchased items.

Visit mim.org, email guestservice@MIM.org or call 480-478-6000.



