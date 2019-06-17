Former DVUSD student comes back to inspire staffers

A former Deer Valley Unified School District student came back to inspire current staff members.

Eric Bennett, who attended Barry Goldwater High School, 2820 W. Rose Garden Lane and is a four-time national archery champion with the U.S. National Team, was the keynote speaker during the summer conference, which drew DVUSD departments.

He shared three life lessons: 1) keep a “can do” attitude, 2) care about and trust each other, and 3) step out of your comfort zone to achieve.

Mr. Bennett began shooting archery at 7 years old. At the age of 15 he was in a tragic car accident that cost him his right arm. After nearly 10 years away from the sport he was encouraged by his father to give archery another try. He soon began competing, and found his long lost passion for the sport. Mr. Bennett made his first world team in 2007, and since then has been a part of the U.S. National Team and has competed in three World Championships and two Paralympic Games.

He is also a physics and engineering teacher at Shadow Ridge High School, 10909 N. Perryville Road, in Surprise. When he is not shooting he is a Level 4 archery coach for U.S. Archery.

IF YOU GO

What: DVUSD governing board meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

Where: DVUSD Governing Board Room, 20402 N. 15th Ave.

More Information: 623-445-5000