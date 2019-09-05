Field trip allows community residents o see Peoria schools

The Peoria Unified School District will host its semi-annual Fall Field Trip 8 a.m.–1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. This is an opportunity for elected officials, community members and prospective parents to visit Peoria Unified’s Sunrise Mountain High School, Cactus High School, Frontier Elementary School and Peoria Elementary School campuses.

The tour begins at Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., where district leaders will welcome guests and give an overview of the district. Visitors will board a Peoria Unified school bus and head to Frontier Elementary, Peoria Elementary and Cactus High School where they will be greeted by students, followed by a tour of each campus.

The Fall Field Trip is an interactive, informative and an ideal way to introduce the community to Peoria Unified’s programs. The district hosts field trips twice each school year to give an up-close and personal look at the wide variety of schools and programs offered as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.

Frontier Elementary boasts the largest preschool in the district, and the Frontier Leadership Academy groups 8th grade students with lower grade level students in a variety of character lessons and activities. At Peoria Elementary, patrons will visit the Peoria Pantry, which serves Peoria Unified students and families in need. Cactus High School prides itself on its culinary arts program, where visitors will receive lunch by Cactus’ talented culinary arts students.

Reserve a space at pusdpr@pusd11.net or call 623-486-6100.

IF YOU GO

What: Peoria Unified School District Fall Field Trip

When: 8 a.m.–1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8

Where: Tour begins at Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave.

Reserve a space: Email pusdpr@pusd11.net or call 623-486-6100