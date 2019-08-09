Early Childhood Learning Center opens new Glendale facility Aug. 12

The Peoria Unified School District has partnered with Glendale Community College to open its newest Early Childhood Learning Center. A celebration and guided tour takes place 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The ceremony will be held at Glendale Community College’s campus, 6000 W. Olive Ave., and the first toddler enrolled in the program will cut the ribbon during the event.

This partnership provides Peoria Unified’s Community Preschool program to serve youngest learners.

“This is a great collaboration that will support GCC students, young children and families within our school district,” Dr. Debbie Pischke, director of the Peoria ECCEL Preschool Program, stated.

In addition to providing a quality program for children, this partnership allows students enrolled in Glendale Community College’s Early Childhood Program to observe and intern in classrooms under the direction of a certified teacher. This program is also expected to support the teaching pipeline. The district will have an opportunity to hire employees from the program upon graduation, knowing that they have experience in a quality early childhood program. This is a lab school which means there are microphones and cameras in the room for educational purposes. The classroom has a large two-way window so students can observe real-time instruction.

“This is a great collaboration that will help support and teach students who are pursuing careers in Early Childhood Education,” Judy Basham, the Early Childhood Education Program Director at Glendale Community College, stated. “It gives GCC students from many instructional areas the opportunity to observe, teach and implement lesson activities while preparing them for entry into the workforce.”

Starting last August, Peoria Unified and Glendale Community College began the partnership process. The partnership was formalized in March of this year.

IF YOU GO

What: Early Childhood Learning Center dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony

When: 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12

Where: Glendale Community College, Technology 1 Building, 6000 W. Olive Ave.