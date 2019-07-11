Dysart schools open for student registration

Student registration for Dysart Unified School District’s 2019-2020 school year is now underway.

Parents interested in enrolling in a school outside of their boundary school, or at the new Freedom Traditional Academy, are invited to complete an open enrollment application at dysart.org/oe. Open enrollment allows students to apply to attend any one of the district’s schools, regardless of where they live.

Continuing Dysart students are automatically re-enrolled each year. New students can register online at www.dysart.org/registration, or visit the school of their choice.

Dysart Unified School District has 25 schools: 20 K-8 elementary schools, four high schools, an alternative school and a preschool program. There are several new additions to Dysart this year, a new Growing Minds Preschool and two new elementary schools, Asante Preparatory Academy and Freedom Traditional Academy. More details about these new programs will be unveiled in August.

