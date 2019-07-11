Dysart schools open for student registration

In this Aug. 2, 2018 file photo, Mountain View Elementary School students participate in curricular exercises on the first day of school. Registration for DUSD’s 2019-2020 school year is now open. [Courtesy of DUSD]
Student registration for Dysart Unified School District’s 2019-2020 school year is now underway.

Parents interested in enrolling in a school outside of their boundary school, or at the new Freedom Traditional Academy, are invited to complete an open enrollment application at dysart.org/oe. Open enrollment allows students to apply to attend any one of the district’s schools, regardless of where they live.

Continuing Dysart students are automatically re-enrolled each year. New students can register online at www.dysart.org/registration, or visit the school of their choice.

Dysart Unified School District has 25 schools: 20 K-8 elementary schools, four high schools, an alternative school and a preschool program. There are several new additions to Dysart this year, a new Growing Minds Preschool and two new elementary schools, Asante Preparatory Academy and Freedom Traditional Academy. More details about these new programs will be unveiled in August.

