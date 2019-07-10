Dysart High students earn HOSA gold

Dysart High School recently attended the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference June 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. The HOSA International Leadership Conference is an annual conference for future medical professionals, that consists of several competitive events, sessions, and workshops.

Dysart High School HOSA received the Outstanding Chapter Award, as well as National Service Project Recognition at the conference. Three students received the Barbara James Service Award for their commitment to community service in health. Mackenzie Mitchell received Gold, and Katelyn Marr and Luis Figueroa received Bronze. In addition, Lane Vazquez-Luna received mastery level recognition in Healthcare Issues Exam, and Mario Hernandez was an event finalist in Physical Therapy.

HOSA is a student-led Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry. HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, and collegiate students interested in a career in health care. HOSA helps build the confidence of students by providing opportunities and responsibilities that lead to realistic choices of careers and successful employment in the healthcare field.

CTSO’S are organizations specifically for students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs (CTE). These organizations engage students through focus on CTE application activities such as developing and practicing leadership roles and applying specific occupational and academic content knowledge as an integral part of the instructional program.

Editor’s note: DUSD contributed to this story.