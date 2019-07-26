Dysart District to help teens get more comfortable behind the wheel

By Jennifer Jimenez, SPECIAL TO INDEPENDENT

The Dysart Unified School District said it’s committed to engaging with all stakeholders and takes pride in responding to their needs.

As a result, the Community Education department, including director John Williams and program manager Kristen Moser, a driver’s education and behind-the-wheel training class has been developed and will be offered to students starting next month.

“There was not a driver’s ed program that existed for Dysart, and in actuality there is nothing locally that provides this type of training,” Mr. Williams said. “This is what we do in community education –identify programs and services we feel we have the capability of providing and doing well with, and that was driver’s ed.

“I will tell you a couple school board members have previously referenced this program and we definitely want to credit our policy makers for guidance and support for pushing this and making this a priority for the school district.”

Prior to this course offering, students would travel to Glendale, Deer Valley or smaller private business that run these types of programs. The current program through Dysart is $300 for the lecture and behind-the-wheel training.

“It includes 30 hours of classroom time and behind the wheel with two to four hours each individually, and once they accomplish this and the instructor feels they are ready they get a certificate in lieu of a driving test,” Ms. Moser said. Then they can go to the DMV with the certificate and their permit and obtain their license.

All the instructors are DUSD employees and have all gone through the rigorous human resources process, ensuring background check and proper credentials are in place. One of the requirements is that they are all certified licensed teachers and every one of the instructors is a teacher in the district or has a teacher certification with the state of Arizona.

“All teachers did complete training with the state this summer and had a two-week course on teaching them how to guide and teach students and the state recognizes they have an endorsement on their certificate,” Ms. Moser said.

Mr. Williams said as a parent he doesn’t want to teach his kids how to drive because he doesn’t have patience and is a back-seat driver, which they don’t respond well to.

“As a parent, it gives you some solace that your students are getting the right training to drive safe on the roadways,” he said. “From a community perspective, we are teaching kids how to safely drive, and we haven’t done that in the past that adds to level of community safety and provides a service to our families traveling outside of the community providing multiple layers of benefits.”

In community education the department pays for things itself. All the programs are funded on a fee service and no general fund dollars are pulled away from the district to train teachers. Rates are based on how to sustain the program and provide the service.

Program starts in August and class offerings are filled on a first come, first-served basis. Currently there are five instructors and the district purchased a driver’s ed vehicle that comes complete with an instructor’s brake pedal on the passenger side floorboard.

DUSD will soon offer two additional classes within the driver’s ed program including a learner’s permit court, which is a short-condensed course with an overview of the basics on the road and then test right them at the end of class for a permit.

Defensive driving will be offered online and in-person. These two components are in the process of being added to the program.

