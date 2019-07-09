DVUSD alum graduates Air Force basic training

A Deer Valley Unified School District alumnus recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Brendan Bonds completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mr. Bonds is a 2017 graduate of Barry Goldwater High School, 2820 W. Rose Garden Lane, and is the son of James Bonds of Phoenix and Carrie Bonds of Bristol, Florida.