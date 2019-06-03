Deer Valley Unified looking to hire bus drivers at job fair

Deer Valley Unified School District is hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers. The event runs 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 11 at the district’s transportation building, 18360 N. 51st Ave., in Glendale.

The district will cover the cost for the CDL certification and pay new hires during training. Positions are for 30 hours per week nine months a year at $14.42 per hour, with summer work available and 24 paid days off. Drivers will also receive Arizona State retirement, medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits.

For information contact Brad Radina by email at Brad.Radina@dvusd.org or by calling 602-467-5099.

Applicants can apply online at careers.dvusd.org.