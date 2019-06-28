Deer Valley Skyhawk Junior ROTC cadets take flight

Deer Valley High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets experienced aerodynamics through a STEM event at iFLY in Scottsdale.

Deer Valley AFJROTC

Deer Valley’s AFJROTC lets students explore the world of civilian, industrial and military aerospace science and have an opportunity to develop leadership skills. Discover the historic and scientific aspects of tomorrow’s aerospace technology and achieve self-reliance self-discipline and other characteristics found on good leaders.

Cadets take field trips to military bases, civilian airports, aerospace facilities and industries, museums and other areas related to aerospace education.

AFJROTC cadets are eligible for college scholarships at more than 1,000 universities and colleges. Military service academies have a direct application program specifically reserved for JROTC cadets, who will also have a edge over comparable applicants.

Enrollment in AFJROTC does not subject cadets to a military obligation and is not tied to an accessions or recruiting program.

The Deer Valley AFJROTC program is headed by Maj. Vaughan Whited, senior aerospace science instructor, and Master Sgt. Danilya Stilchen, aerospace science instructor.

iFly

Children can learn to fly like at iFly Flight School Summer Academy, which gives children and teens the chance to learn the sport of bodyflying through one-on-one coaching.

Each day is taught by an experienced flight instructor certified by the International Bodyflight Association. There are multiple weeks available throughout the summer through Aug. 2. Visit iflyworld.com.