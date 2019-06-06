Deer Valley senior Grace Reed wins state archery championship Deer Valley High School senior Grace Reed won a state championship at the 2019 Arizona State Junior Olympic Archery Development (J.O.A.D.) Outdoor Championships. [Special to the Independent] J.O.A.D. is a program of USA Archery, which offers barebow, recurve and compound archery. J.O.A.D. is open to any youth archer aged 8 to 20. The J.O.A.D. National Target Championships will take place July 10-14 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.