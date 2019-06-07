Deer Valley High’s Gabriela Dimas’ photography honored by DVUSD

Deer Valley High School’s Gabriela Dimas, and her Instructor Stephanie Dukarm, were honored by the Deer Valley Unified School District for Ms. Dima’s photo “Water Wizard.”

The photograph was purchased for $200 and will be part of the permanent art collection on display at the district office.

The purchase was part of The Superintendent’s 2019 Student Art Purchase Awards, a district tradition that started in 2005, when the district began purchasing student artwork for the purpose of establishing a permanent art collection. This year, for the 15th year of this recognition, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Finch selected five pieces of art from the District Art Showcase that ran at the Outlets at Anthem with large crowds in attendance.

The works, including Ms. Dimas’ photo, will be put on display in the lobby outside of the Governing Board room, 20402 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix for the 2019-2020 school year, and then put on permanent display in the district office.