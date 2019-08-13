Deer Valley High hosts curriculum night Wednesday
The entrance to Deer Valley High School in Glendale. [Independent Newsmedia file photo]
Parents and guardians are invited to Deer Valley High School for Curriculum Night 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 to meet their student’s teachers and receive an overview of each course’s content and expectations.
Parents and guardians will follow their student’s schedule (10 min. periods) to get a feel for his or her daily experience.
Call 602-467-6700.
Deer Valley High School
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.