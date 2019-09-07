Deer Valley High hosts academic support on campus
The entrance to Deer Valley High School in Glendale. [Independent Newsmedia file photo]
Deer Valley High School, 18424 N. 51st Ave., is hosting academic support on campus.
Students receive: quiet space to do homework; support to complete work; and access to tutors.
Students in need of service hours can also act as tutors.
Support sessions take place 2:15-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Room 212.
Call 602-467-6700.
