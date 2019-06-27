Deer Valley High band member vying for Miss AZ Outstanding Teen Scholarship

Deer Valley High School junior and DVHS band member and feature twirler Madelynn Cleis is competing in the Miss AZ Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant.

The official state preliminary to the Miss America competition, the Miss Arizona Scholarship Organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation devoted to empowering the women of Arizona to achieve their personal and professional goals. Since its inception in 1921, the historical and social significance of Miss America has evolved from a boardwalk beauty pageant to the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women, awarding more than $45 million each year.

The Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program encourages achievement by building and nurturing the scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, and healthy living and community involvement. Founded in 2005, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen has become one of the top scholarship providers for teen girls in the U.S. Participants on the local, state and national levels have been the recipients of valuable scholarship assistance upon high school graduation.

In just a few years, approximately $4 million in cash and in-kind scholarships have been awarded.

The Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen programs exists to provide scholarship and service opportunities to young women in Arizona. More than 50 young women compete at the state competition each year to earn more than $500,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships.

