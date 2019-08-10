Deer Valley High alumnus graduates basic training

Matthew P. Cropley
Education

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew P. Cropley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He is the son of Chris Cropley of Glendale, and is a 2013 graduate of Deer Valley High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



