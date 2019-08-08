Deer Valley faculty member earns Career Guidance Award

The Association for Career and Technical Education of Arizona honored one of Deer Valley High School’s dedicated staff members at its summer conference.

Denise Darre led the counselor trainings for the Western Maricopa Programs of Study Consortium. She also worked closely with the CTE director of Peoria Unified School District to create counselor workshops each year before expanding to a counselor strand during the annual Collaboration Day. This training impacted 50 percent of high school counselors, which is more than 200 counselors in 15 districts in the West Valley in five years.

As the Dual Enrollment Liaison for Deer Valley High School, Ms. Darre has worked collaboratively with Rio Salado Community College for more than 10 years creating dual enrollment classes. In the last three years, two new CTE offerings were added, with a third starting in the fall of 2019. Her school has the most dual enrollment classes across all content areas in the district, positioning students to earn their AGEC or AA/AS while in high school. Fourteen students will graduate with their AA degrees and 12 will earn their AGEC, and 5 percent of the student body completes dual enrollment classes each year.