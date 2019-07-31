Contest invites students to raise awareness about opioid misuse

In partnership with By Kids For Kids, Arizona Complete Health is sponsoring the OpiEnd Youth Challenge poster contest to help raise awareness about opioid misuse and abuse prevention.

Arizona students between 9 and 14 are invited to learn about opioids and the harm opioid abuse can cause, then are challenged to design a poster that helps to raise awareness of the issue. Winning students can receive national and state level prizes by joining Arizona Complete Health in the battle against opioid abuse.

“An average of 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, and nearly 2,000 are hospitalized every day because of opioid misuse,” Arizona Complete Health president and CEO Paul Barnes stated. “This is a preventable tragedy, and we encourage students to join the fight.”

Poster submissions will be judged at both the state and national levels with monetary prizes to the winner’s school or club, and a savings bond to the winning student entrant. The national winner will receive $5,000, with $3,000 for second place, and $1,500 for third place.

Arizona judges will choose the winning poster from among the state’s submissions based on judging criteria, and the school or non-profit organization that helped the student apply will receive a $1,000 prize from Arizona Complete Health.

Full details are available at OpiEndYouthChallenge.com. The site also includes downloadable information sheets about opioids and guidance on designing a poster.

The deadline for entry is Friday, September 20.