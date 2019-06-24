BASIS student earns honors at 45th Annual National History Day Contest

A BASIS Peoria student was among 56 Arizona students honored at the National History Day Contest sponsored by the Arizona Historical Society. The event took place at the University of Maryland.

More than 3,000 middle school and high school students from 57 states, affiliates, and international schools competed. Students addressed this year’s theme, “Triumph & Tragedy in History,” through the creation of documentary films, exhibits, papers, performances and websites.

Fourth place went to Senou Kounouho of BASIS Peoria, 9902 W. Yearling Road, for a senior paper entitled “Vanquishing Segregation in the Valley of the Sun: The Triumph and Tragedy of Carver High,” which also earned Senou “African American History” senior paper honors, sponsored by The National Park Service.

“Arizona’s NHD national team enthusiastically represented the Grand Canyon state at the University of Maryland at College Park,” Stacey Trepanier, National History Day in Arizona state coordinator stated. “Students interacted with thousands of students, scholars, and history educators from around the world. Our team enjoyed exploring the nation’s Capitol, walking among memorials and monuments and seeing democracy in action. This is a fantastic program that helps develop our state’s best and brightest young historians.”

The NHD program is part of the Arizona Historical Society mission to connect people through the power of Arizona’s history.

“National History Day is an amazing program that allows the Arizona Historical Society to engage students across the state to the extraordinary possibilities found in Arizona history,” Bill Peterson, AHS vice president of collections and education stated. “We could not be more pleased to be the home partner with Arizona’s teachers and students for this wonderful history competition.”

National History Day in Arizona is a year-long program that begins each fall in local schools across the state and culminates in the state competition.

Any school interested in the program should contact Ms. Trepanier at 480-234-9192 or strepanier@nhdaz.org .

Visit arizonahistoricalsociety.org .

