Arts commission awards Surprise Charter Academy $17K in grant money

A grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts will allow young thespians from Arizona Charter Academy, 16025 N. Dysart Road, to have a new stage to perform on, as well as funds to help produce their next musical.

Arizona Charter Academy (ACA) director of music and instructional coach Rachael Crossman noted that this is the second year in a row that ACA has received a grant from the organization.

“The Arizona Commission on the Arts Strengthening School Through Arts Partnerships can be awarded up to two times, and we were lucky enough to earn the grant for a second time,” Ms. Crossman stated, adding that ACA was awarded just over $17,000.

Last year, ACA used the grant money to purchase the rights to put on the musical “Annie Jr.” for the school’s three-week summer program. In addition, the school was able to purchase microphones, curtains, lighting, costumes, props, the music, and some other staples for their music, art and drama programs.

“We had such a great turnout to that show that we are even more excited about this year’s musical,” Ms. Crossman stated, adding that it will be officially announced during the upcoming Winter Concert.

In addition to helping to pay for the costumes, props, makeup, music and stage design for the performance, she said this year’s grant will also allow ACA staff members to purchase a stage for the students to perform on for years to come.

“We are doing our very best to use the majority of the funds to create a sustainable program that will last for years and years,” she said.

“Because of their funding, we are able to give all our students the access and opportunities in arts in their elementary year that they may never get again. Growing an appreciation for the arts and allowing students to express themselves in new ways is truly what our Fine Arts of the Integrated Academy of Studies is all about.”

Visit azcharter.com .

COMING UP

What: Fall Break

When: Oct. 14-21

Where: Arizona Charter Academy, 16025 N. Dysart Road