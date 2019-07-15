Arizona Christian’s Glendale campus zoning changes approved

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

City Council approved zoning amendments for both the Arizona Christian University campus and surrounding land last month, which will slightly modify allowed land uses on campus and pave the way for housing developments next to it.

The school plans as many as 1,400 on-campus housing units and a neighboring housing development plans to build as many as 642 homes on the vacant land next to the campus.

ACU moved into the campus, at 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, that formerly housed the Thunderbird School of Global Management last fall after Arizona State University moved the Thunderbird School to ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus.

ACU will first hold classes in Glendale this fall. The school was formerly located at Cactus Road and 27th Street in Phoenix.

Read more: