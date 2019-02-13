Applications open for high school summer programs at Abrazo

Volunteers gain experience for those considering healthcare careers

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., in Glendale, is accepting applications from high school students interested in participating in the hospitals’ summer volunteer programs.

Deadline for applications is Friday, March 22.

Teen volunteers will receive orientation and training to work in the hospital setting, gaining valuable experience for those interested in pursuing healthcare careers. They help escort patients, perform clerical duties, make deliveries and maintain inventories, and perform other responsibilities as assigned.

Those interested in the Abrazo summer volunteer programs must submit completed applications. Student volunteers will complete a minimum of one four-hour shift for eight of the 10 weeks available between May 30 and Aug. 6.

Teen volunteer application packets may be picked up in the Volunteer Services offices at either the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus or the Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix.

Call 623-561-7232 or email nmorales@abrazohealth.com .

