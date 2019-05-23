Slideshow: Banner Boswell demolishes two-story parking structure to make room for new ER center Banner Boswell Medical Center demolished the two-story parking structure on Monday, May 20 to pave the way for the start of construction on a new $106 million Banner Boswell Medical Center emergency room main lobby and patient tower.

