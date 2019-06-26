You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Multimedia
-
Litchfield Park: Jackie Robinson Field Dedication
-
Glendale: Scenic photos
-
Slideshow: Banner Boswell demolishes two-story parking structure to make room for new ER center
-
5A Softball Final: Centennial vs Ironwood Ridge
-
Softball Playoffs: Willow Canyon vs Horizon, Cactus vs Corona Del Sol & Centennial vs Empire
-
Baseball Playoffs: Millennium vs Notre Dame Prep & Sunrise Mountain vs Desert Mountain
-
Boys Volleyball Play-in: Ironwood vs Prescott
-
Baseball: Liberty vs Mountain Ridge
-
Baseball: Kellis vs Sunrise Mountain
-
Boys Volleyball: Kellis vs Sunrise Mountain