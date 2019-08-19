You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Multimedia
-
Football: Willow Canyon, Mountain Ridge, Sunrise Mountain scrimmage
-
Slideshow: Glendale Summer Band
-
Slideshow: Dog park grand opening at The Colonnade
-
Surprise: Growing Minds ribbon cutting
-
Litchfield Park: Fourth of July fireworks at The Wigwam
-
Surprise: The Park at Surprise Grand Opening
-
Peoria: Community Assistance Resource Center Grand Opening
-
Litchfield Park: Jackie Robinson Field Dedication
-
Glendale: Scenic photos
-
Slideshow: Banner Boswell demolishes two-story parking structure to make room for new ER center