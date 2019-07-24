Wigwam offers Coyotes tickets, prizes with stay through Labor Day

The Coyotes and the Wigwam are partnering this summer to giveaway free Coyotes tickets and gear to those that stay at the resort.

Though Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, guests that stay one night will receive a Coyotes/Wigwam co-branded item. Guests staying three nights will receive a co-branded item and two lower-level tickets to a Coyotes home game next season. Guests staying five nights will receive the aforementioned items and an evening reception for two at The Wigwam with a prominent member of Coyotes.

