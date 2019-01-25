Western Digital, Starbucks rise while AbbVie, Intel drop

byAssociated Press25 January 2019 16:36-05:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Western Digital Corp., up $3.02 to $43.16

The hard-drive maker reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and an upbeat forecast.

Intel Corp., down $2.72 to $47.04

The world’s largest chipmaker reported disappointing quarterly financial results.

AbbVie Inc., down $5.34 to $80.54

The drugmaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results as sales of its key drug Humira disappointed analysts.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.35 to $67.09

The coffee-chain operator reported better-than-expected quarterly results with a key boost from holiday sales.

ETrade Financial Corp., down $1.71 to $47.77

The online stock broker reported weaker-than-expected revenue during the fourth quarter.

ResMed Inc., down $22.74 to $94.56

The medical products maker reported mixed quarterly financial results, with revenue falling short of expectations.

Caterpillar Inc., up $4.13 to $136.86

Optimism over economic growth sent industrial and energy company stocks higher.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $6.08 to $174.20

The utility company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

