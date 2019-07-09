West Valley stores team with Salvation Army to help youth

The Salvation Army is partnering with Bashas’ Family of Stores as Bashas’ charity of the month for June to support underprivileged youth.

Residents can donate at the register at any of the West Valley Bashas’ or Food City locations in June to help the Salvation Army provide disadvantaged kids in the community with food, shelter, clothing, and after-school programs – as well as opportunities to participate in music, arts and athletics. “Youth programming is one of the many ways the Salvation Army serves our local communities, and we are grateful to Bashas’ for its support of this important part of our ministry,” Lt. Colonel Kelly Pontsler, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix, stated.

Bashas has been a community partner of the Salvation Army for more than 30 years, and has locations throughout the West Valley.

“Providing the youth in our underserved communities with the same opportunities as those in other areas is a crucial piece to encouraging them towards a bright future,” Edward “Trey” Basha, President & CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores, stated. “We are honored to support The Salvation Army in their commitment to these kids and are so grateful for the amazing work they do.”