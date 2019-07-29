West Valley nonprofits invited to statewide conference

Two-day event coming next month

West Valley nonprofits are invited to participate at “Engage,” the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits statewide conference 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. over two days, Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Desert Willow Conference Center, 4340 E. Cotton Center Blvd., Phoenix.

Members and non-members of the Alliance will participate in two full days of relevant programming with a lens toward engaging nonprofit staff, board and volunteers in effective leadership and collaboration for sustainability and success. The conference will feature more than 40 sessions covering topics from fundraising and capacity building to leadership and board governance.

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits’ annual conference is designed for all levels of staff, from EDs/CEOs and development teams, to program staff, and board members. Sessions will be taught at a variety of skill levels depending on complexity.

This year’s keynote speakers are:

• Tim Delaney, President and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits. He will speak 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. His topic is Nonprofit Impact Matters: How America’s Charitable Nonprofits Strengthen Communities and Improve Lives.

• Sybil Francis, Ph.D., CEO and President, Center for the Future of Arizona. She will speak at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21. Her topic is Building A Brighter Future Together.

• Kristen Merrifield, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. She will speak 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Her topic is Graduating From the Kiddie Table: How to Stand Up, Speak Out and Claim Our Seat as Equal and Collaborative Community Partners.

The conference serves as a way to engage with other nonprofit professionals and to discuss current topics of concern such as donor and board engagement, crisis communications, endowments, cultural health, sustainability, marketing, diversity in the workplace and financial leadership.

The conference also hosts sessions designed for nonprofit executives and young professionals. Sessions include speakers from Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, The Phoenix Symphony, Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix and the State Bar of Arizona.

Registration is open and pricing ranges from $119 to $289. Registration includes breakfast and lunch each day, four keynote presentations, and more than 40 breakout sessions to choose from.

Visit aznonprofitconference.org or arizonanonprofits.org, or contact Jennifer Purcell, director of community engagement, at JenniferP@arizonanonprofits.org or 602-279-9166.

