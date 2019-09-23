West Valley Abrazo hospitals hosting job fairs this week

Two West Valley Abrazo hospital locations are hosting job fairs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Recruiters will be on-site to greet all applicants and coordinate potential interviews with hiring leaders for qualified candidates. Interested candidates may apply for the hospital positions, with an emphasis on Telemetry nurses with 1-3 years of experience.

The job fairs take place in Glendale at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., and in Goodyear at Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road.

Visit AbrazoHealth.com for more information about job openings at Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals.

Abrazo Health includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus, along with freestanding emergency centers, urgent care centers, primary care and specialty physician practices. Abrazo Mesa Hospital will open this fall.

