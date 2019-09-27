Wells Fargo, Vail gain while Micron, Progress Software slip

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 16:55-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

Micron Technology Inc., down $5.39 to $43.21

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast and warned that the U.S.-China trade war could hurt sales.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.23 to $57.11

The casino operator will replace Nektar Therapeutics on the S&P 500 index.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $6.71 to $236.98

The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co., up $1.84 to $50.71

The bank named CEO Charles Scharf of Bank of New York Mellon as its new leader.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, up $2.80 to $11.81

Delta Air Lines took a 20% stake in the company, which focuses on air transportation in Latin America.

Progress Software Corp., down $2.95 to $38.98

The software company’s fiscal third quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and it gave a weak revenue forecast.

Bank of America Corp., up 22 cents to $29.35

Banks stocks benefited as bond yields edged higher and remained mostly stable.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $8.09 to $244.40

CEO Mary Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the beauty products retailer’s stock, according to a financial disclosure.

