Waste Management training center opens in Glendale

Waste Management introduced its second Driver and Technician Training Center in Glendale Thursday, complementing its first center in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Arizona Training Center extends the company’s commitment to providing centralized training for drivers and technicians across the North American enterprise.

The WM Arizona Training Center is located on a 13-acre property and includes a 30,000 square-foot maintenance shop, a 10-acre driver training course, classrooms, computer labs and technician workstations to simulate experiences at WM facilities.

As part of the onboarding process, drivers and technicians attend a two-week immersive program led by skilled WM trainers designed to enhance their capabilities and ensure they are the most engaged, customer-centric and safest employees in the industry. The program builds on the foundation of Waste Management’s Mission to Zero safety initiative — the pursuit of having zero unsafe actions, behaviors or conditions.

Waste Management also provides nearby housing and catered meals during the training to welcome participants into the WM family.

“Waste Management’s commitment to putting our people first is not just a catchphrase or slogan — we are focused on this as evidenced by our continued investment in the growth and development of our employees,” said Tamla Oates-Forney, Waste Management Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are differentiating ourselves with the frontline onboarding experience through our world-class Driver and Technician Training Centers.”

At the end of the two-week training course, drivers and technicians receive a comprehensive evaluation of performance prior to returning to their respective locations for additional on the job training programs.