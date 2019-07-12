Want a paper with your Starbucks coffee? Bring your own

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The pleasing sight of Starbucks tables strewn with the day’s paper will be no more.

The coffee chain will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal or Gannett papers like USA Today in September, citing “changing customer behavior.” Starbucks has sold The Times since 2000 and other papers since 2010.

Indeed, the smells and smears of newsprint are in decline. While some papers are adding digital subscribers , newspaper weekday circulation has declined by more than half since its peak in the mid-’80s.

The Times says it is “disappointed” and the Journal confirmed that Starbucks is stopping print sales. Gannett did not immediately respond to questions.

The New York Post first reported Starbucks’ decision.

