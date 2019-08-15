Walmart and Agilent rise; Tapestry and General Electric fall

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 16:24-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Walmart Inc., up $6.49 to $112.69

The world’s largest retailer raised its profit forecast for the year as grocery deliveries pushed online sales growth.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $4 to $69.59

The scientific instrument maker raised its full-year revenue forecast after reporting solid fiscal third quarter financial results.

VMware Inc., down $10.74 to $142.35

The software company controlled by Dell is in talks to buy cloud-based Pivotal Software.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $4.36 to $46.25

The seller of routers, switches, software and services issued a weak fiscal first quarter profit forecast.

General Electric Co., down $1.02 to $8.01

The whistleblower who warned regulators about Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme says the industrial conglomerate is hiding its financial problems.

Tapestry Inc., down $5.55 to $19.45

The company behind Coach and Kate Spade gave investors a weak financial forecast for the year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd., up 94 cents to $7.20

The Chinese online discount retailer blew past Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $4.91 to $166.97

The online retailer’s fiscal first quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts on a sharp revenue boost.

