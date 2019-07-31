Vistancia to open new 3,250-home Peoria community in 2020

Vistancia in North Peoria has broken ground on a new community -- Northpointe at Vistancia -- which will open in 2020. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Business

After years of planning and design, Vistancia will begin development of a new community, Northpointe at Vistancia.

Situated among the most elevated and mountainous area within Vistancia, Northpointe at Vistancia will offer panoramic views, desert surroundings, dark skies, and natural outdoor recreation. A grand opening is planned for 2020.

Vistancia is located in North Peoria and set among a backdrop of mountain ranges featuring views of White Peak and Twin Buttes in desert surroundings. Vistancia was ranked No. 1 “Best Master Planned Community Arizona” by Ranking Arizona, and has earned ranking among the top 20 best selling master planned communities nationally by RCLCO and by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

The community has a total population of 15,000, according to the Vistancia Facebook page.

Northpointe at Vistancia is planned to include approximately 3,250 homes, resort-style private recreation centers, community parks, a K-8 elementary school and a 1,100 acre mountain preserve with hiking and walking paths.



