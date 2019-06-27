US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 3.73%

Business

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 3.73%

byAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage fell to 3.73% from 3.84% last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.55%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.16% from 3.25%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.