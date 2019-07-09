US job openings fell 0.7% in May

Business

US job openings fell 0.7% in May

By JOSH BOAK , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings posted by U.S. employers slipped 0.7% in May, while hires that month tumbled 4.4% in a sign that the job market may be cooling slightly.

The Labor Department says employers posted 7.3 million jobs in May. They hired 5.7 million, down from the record 6 million achieved in April.

The report — known as job openings and labor turnover survey — suggests that employers remain optimistic about economic growth, just that their pace of expected hiring has slowed somewhat after more than a decade of economic expansion has pushed down the jobless rate. The number of job openings has declined from a record 7.6 million.

On Friday, the government said employers added 224,000 jobs in June as the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.