US consumer confidence drops as economic uncertainties rise

by By BANI SAPRA , Associated Press24 September 2019 10:19-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence fell sharply in September, a likely indication that growing economic uncertainties are taking a toll on American households.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 125.1 in September from a revised August reading of 134.2. Consumers’ assessments of both current economic conditions and expectations for the next six months slipped.

The trade war with China and a global slowdown have contributed to uncertainties clouding the progress of the U.S. economy, now in its 11th year of expansion. Last week, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point for the second time this year, citing trade conflicts and weaker business investments as key reasons.

This month’s pullback in confidence was greater than economists expected, but remains at a healthy level.

