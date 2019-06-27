United Airlines to drop one of last vestiges of Continental

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 17:03-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago-based parent company of United Airlines is changing its name and shedding a bit more of its Houston connections.

The company said Thursday it will change from United Continental Holdings Inc. to United Airlines Holdings Inc. beginning Friday.

The new name drops all reference to Continental Airlines, one half of the 2010 merger that created the current company. For a time after the merger, the company operated flights under both United and Continental names.

The last Continental flight landed in 2012.

The change “reflects our desire to move our airline forward” and show “that we’re one team,” the company said.

United’s stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol UAL.

