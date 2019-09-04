Union Pacific railroad trims volume outlook for rest of 2019

Business

Union Pacific railroad trims volume outlook for rest of 2019

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 12:55-04:00

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific says it expects to haul less freight in the second half of the year than previously predicted.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Wednesday the volume of cars, construction materials, grain and imported goods it will haul in the second half of the year will likely be down by a mid-single-digit percentage.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted Union Pacific’s volume will fall 3.8% in the third quarter.

Union Pacific said in July it expected to haul about 2% less freight during the second half of the year.

Union Pacific has been working to streamline operations and reduce costs, so it should be able to at least partly offset the decline.

The volume of freight Union Pacific and other railroads haul hints at the health of the overall economy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.