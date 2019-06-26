Trump says he ‘made’ Fed Chairman Powell

by , –

(AP) — President Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying he “made” Powell but now would like to trade him in for Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank.

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump says “we should have Draghi” instead of Powell because of Draghi’s announcement last week that he was prepared to provide more stimulus if necessary to support the lagging European economy.

Trump says that in contrast, Powell was “sucking (money) like from a vacuum cleaner,” a reference to the Fed’s efforts to lower its holdings of Treasury bonds.

The president says of Powell, “Here’s a guy nobody ever heard of him before and now, I made him and he wants to show how tough he is.”