Trump accuses China of foot-dragging on farm purchases

by By PAUL WISEMAN , Associated Press11 July 2019 12:06-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing China of “letting us down” by not promptly buying more U.S. farm products.

“They have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would,” the president said on Twitter. “Hopefully, they will start soon.”

After meeting with President Xi Jinping late last month, Trump said China had agreed to buy more U.S. agricultural products as part of a cease-fire in the two countries’ trade war. The truce suspended U.S. plans to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods — action that would have extended the taxes to everything China ships to America.

“Our side expects China very soon to start purchasing American agriculture commodities, crops, goods and services,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells reporters.

