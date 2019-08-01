Travel expo returns to West Valley in October

By Carol A. Ford

Residents planning their next big vacation could find that it can never been easier.

The sixth annual World Travel Expo is returning to the West Valley, adjacent to Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District Sunday, Oct. 6. This year’s event will feature a larger expo hall with more travel destinations and expanded content and seminars.

Throughout the expo, exhibitors from all the top cruise lines and land and tour operators will offer travel show specials so attendees can access exclusive savings. The more money saved, the more can be spent on unforgettable experiences while residents are on their next adventure.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each or five for $20 to win a myriad of great prizes, such as hotel staycations, spa services, golf, and the grand prize of a cruise for two. All proceeds for the event will go to the co-sponsor, Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“This expo is a great way to experience the world over just one afternoon through the eyes of well-traveled speakers and experts from around the globe.” Darl Bachmann, Ford’s World Travel president and the event producer, said. “This event is like walking through the best travel guide. And it’s right in your backyard.”

Residents can spend countless days and hours searching the Internet or thumbing through a book for travel information where every destination is pristine and perfect. Or, they can make the first stop of their next vacation at the World Travel Expo, where they can learn from experts.

The World Travel Expo will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 in the Solana Ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel and Spa, 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale. Cocktails will be available to purchase on the showroom floor. If registered in advance, admission to the show is free when booking in advance online. Visit www.fordstravel.com/events or call 623-975-1800 to reserve a ticket. Tickets on the day of the event are $5 per admission.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Ford is Ford’s World Travel business development manager.