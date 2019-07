Join Thryv and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for a free course on Blogging Made Simple 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at 5800 W. Glenn Drive, suite 275.

Blogging is a content marketing strategy that uses expertise to build trust and authority with not only search engines, but consumers as well.

Register in advance as space is limited.

Call 623-937-4754. Learn more about Thryv here.