Tasty winners picked in Arizona-inspired donut contest

With inspiration ranging from the vegetation that graces the Saguaro Desert to a weather phenomenon only Arizonans can truly an appreciate, residents across the state and West Valley seized the challenge to capture the best of the 48th state in the fourth annual Bashas’ Donut Flavor Craze Contest. Now the winners – an 8-year-old from Maricopa and a grownup from Chandler – have been chosen, just in time for National Donut Day on June 7.

Bashas’ invited both kids and adults to celebrate the wonders of Arizona by submitting a donut flavor creation that encapsulates what they love most about the Grand Canyon State.

Entries ranged from sweet to savory and everything in between, but ultimately, a panel of celebrity judges selected the winning donut in each category based on a 100-word description of the best tasting donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients, and why the donut perfectly portrays Arizona.

Eight-year-old Glory from Maricopa used the desert as inspiration for her winning entry in the kids category. Her Spiky Cactus creation is a raspberry-filled donut with green icing and white sprinkles so it looks like a cactus in bloom.

In the adult category, the winning donut is the Haboob Crème Filled, a recipe created by Joanne from Chandler. This sweet sensation packs a gusty punch of flavor. It’s a donut filled with vanilla pudding with finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies mixed in.

Both winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June, joining the grocer’s other made-from-scratch treats, including donuts, fritters, croissants, Danishes, brownies, frosted cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and more. Additionally, Bashas’ will be donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of donuts at all Bashas’ in Arizona on June 7 to support The Salvation Army’s family services.

In addition to being designated as the 2019 Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors, Glory and Joanne will each receive one dozen donuts every month for a year, and a Bashas’ gift card.