Target launching private label in fight for grocery share

by By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO , Associated Press19 August 2019 10:50-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is launching a private food label next month as it attempts to energize grocery sales.

On Sept. 15, 650 products will appear on store shelves under the brand “Good & Gather.” That will expand to 2,000 products by late next year.

The goods sold under the new brand range from pastas and meat to milk and eggs. Target said Monday that the products will not have artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

Target will be phasing out its house food brands called Archer Farms and Simply Balanced and trimming its Market Pantry line. Target has been developing a slew of successful brands including children’s clothing label Cat & Jack and men’s clothing brand Goodfellow & Co.

