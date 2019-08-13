Tailgaters Sports Grill leads in violations in Litchfield Park health inspections Three Litchfield Park businesses had violations in recent health inspections. Violations Tailgaters Sports Grill & Il Primo Pizza 5110 N Dysart Road, Litchfield Park: This establishment received a(n) B Grade and had 1 Priority, 1 Priority Foundation and 1 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection. Inspection report emailed. Paper towels not available at hand sink near wing station. Person in charge replaced towels at time of inspection. Slicer had debris on underside of blade and edges of guard. Person in charge began dismantling slicer to be re-washed, rinsed and sanitized at time of inspection. Metal racks on left of walk in refrigerator have large amount of debris on them.

Abrazo West Campus 13677 W. Mcdowell Road, Goodyear: This establishment received a(n) B Grade and had 1 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Inspector discussed the proper usage of the beverage refrigerator in the patient line currently used for temporary storage of TCS foods and provided and reviewed educational handouts regarding when to wash hands, TCS foods, Food employee health in HSP facilities.

Nakama Sushi 13215 W. Mcdowell Road Suite D-3, Goodyear: This establishment is not participating in the award program at this time and had 1 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core Violations on this inspection. No violations Tropical Smoothie Cafe 13375 W. Mcdowell Road, Goodyear: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Cost Plus World Market 885 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 14551 W. Mcdowell Road, Goodyear: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Hampton Inn & Suites 2000 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear: No violations noted at time of inspection. This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. E-mailed inspection report. Fry’s Marketplace 13830 W. Camelback Road, Litchfield Park: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection. Inspection report emailed.

Subway 5115 N. Dysart Road, Litchfield Park: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection.

Ground Control 4860 N. Litchfield Road 103, Litchfield Park: No County legal action will result from this inspection. No violations noted at time of inspection. This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Cobblestone Auto Spa 14031 W. Indian School Road, Litchfield Park: No violations noted at time of inspection. This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

Church’s Chicken 13144 W. Camelback Roa,d Litchfield Park: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection.

